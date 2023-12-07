Preparations for Losar festival begin in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Ladakh is preparing for the ‘Losar’ festival or the Tibetan New Year for which authorities are leaving no stone unturned. To discuss and plan for the upcoming Losar festival, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Diskit tehsildar Tufail Iqbal, Summur tehsildar Waseem Ramzen, and Diskit naib tehsildar Tashi Jorgais, in which the sarpanches and administrative officials of Diskit and Hunder villages in Leh district also participated.

The officials directed the sarpanches to ensure the availability of essential commodities for the residents during the festival. This includes provisions for basic necessities such as food, fuel, and other daily essentials.

Recognising the importance of uninterrupted power supply, the officials emphasised the need for a reliable electricity source and the availability of clean drinking water during the festival.

The meeting addressed the distribution of rations to the residents, aiming to streamline the process and ensure that every household receives the necessary supplies to partake in the festivities.

In Kargil, executive councillor, LAHDC, Punchok Tashi convened a meeting with the concerned officers to review arrangements for the celebration of Losar festival in the district.

Tashi emphasised on uninterrupted essential services to the people during the festival and directed the concerned department to ensure the extension of two hours in the power supply from December 7. He instructed the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department to ensure the availability of essential ration to the public.

The Cooperative Department was directed to ensure ample stock of essential items and provide them at discounted rates during the Losar festival.

