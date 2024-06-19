Preparations for polo championship reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson, convened a meeting regarding arrangements for the upcoming third edition of the CEC Cup Polo Tournament from July 1 to 5 at the Shagara Polo Ground, Chuchot Gongma, Leh.

Polo, often referred to as the ‘Game of Kings’, holds a special place in the cultural heritage of Ladakh. The region has a long-standing tradition of polo, dating back centuries when it was played by royalty and the nobility.

The meeting covered preparations for the 3rd CEC Cup Polo Tournament, addressing various aspects. Decisions were made and responsibilities were assigned to different departments.

Gyalson instructed relevant departments to ensure timely arrangements and emphasised the importance for all departments involved to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance, aiming for a trouble-free execution of the tournament.

The meeting was attended by Executive Councillor Minority Affairs, Councillor Chuchot constituency, Superintendent Engineer, PWD, District Youth and Sports Officer, Tourism, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Executive Engineer, Construction Executive Engineer, Division, Range Officer, Forest Department and other officials.

