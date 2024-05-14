Preparations for upcoming Machail Mata Yatra reviewed

Jammu, May 13
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements for the upcoming Machail Mata Yatra.
During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner held threadbare discussion and reviewed the arrangements initiated by different departments like PWD, PMGSY, Health, Jal Shakti, PDD, Fire and Emergency Services and other concerned departments.
He issued directions to the respective departments to take advance measures to maintain road connectivity and yatra tracks for hassle-free movement of the pilgrimage, make provision of heli services, amenities along the yatra route, langar arrangements, mobile connectivity, traffic management, security, power, drinking water and medical facilities. He further stressed on laying special focus on sanitation and cleanliness of the ecologically sensitive region.
Kumar asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure functioning of Yatri Niwas with all necessary facilities for yatris. He directed for strengthening of structures adjacent to the holy temple and timely completion of the ongoing works.
It was informed that JPDCL is installing a new transformer for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the holy yatra. Director, Health Services, informed the Div Com on the status of health facilities in Kishtwar. He was directed to maintain availability of medicines, paramedics and doctors on rotational basis at Machail.
All the officials were asked to submit holistic arrangement plans of their respective departments well before the commencement of the Shree Machail Mata Yatra.
