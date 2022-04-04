Preparations on for PM's April 24 visit to Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is to visit Jammu on April 24, is expected to make announcements for major projects during the commemoration of Panchayati Raj Diwas, say BJP leaders. From Jammu’s Palli village, the PM will virtually address hundreds of panchayats across the country.

A BJP leader, wishing not to be named, said the PM had been focusing on J&K for quite some time and it was expected that he would announce major projects for the UT. “The visit will also give a much-needed enthusiasm to the party workers who are all set to face other parties in the Assembly elections whenever announced,” he said.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State in the PMO, and Giriraj Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, are taking care of the arrangements for the visit. Both held a meeting recently in New Delhi. —