Prepare comprehensive five-year plan to ensure nearby schooling for kids, says J&K L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for the children in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor passed the directions at a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

“Prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for children. The new schools should be sanctioned with a focus that children should not have to travel long distances,” Sinha said.

On the occasion of the Teachers’ Day in 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the PM SHRI scheme for upgradation and development of around 14,500 schools across the country.

In phase-I, a total of 233 schools from Jammu and Kashmir have been approved for PM SHRI by the ministry of education. In the second phase, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recommended 265 schools to the ministry, seeking its approval, the spokesman said.

He added that a total 20 master trainers — one for each district — have been trained at New Delhi.

The Lieutenant Governorsaid “PM SHRI will provide leadership to other schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship".

“Focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the School Education Department for inclusion of life history and contributions of inspirational icons like General Zorawar Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and other prominent personalities in the schools' curriculum.

Sinha also directed the department to ensure vocational training and skill development programmes in the schools as well as inclusion of Indian philosophy in all the universities of the Union Territory.

In for upgrade

233 schools from J&K have been approved for upgrade in the phase-I of the PM SHRI Schools

265 schools have been recommended in the second phase to the Ministry of Education

20 master trainers have been trained at New Delhi, one each for the district

Focus on every child PM SHRI will provide leadership to schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship. The focus of the initiative will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools. — Manoj Sinha, J&K Lieutenant Governor

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha