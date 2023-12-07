Prepare plan to improve traffic mgmt, Chief Secretary tells officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday while discussing the traffic scenario and its effective management in the UT with the authorities concerned emphasised that every traffic cop should be manning the road for better traffic management.

Dulloo further maintained that the city roads and those leading towards popular tourist destinations need to be kept in focus as most of the traffic movement happens on these roads. He called for analysing the traffic data and divert sufficient manpower to the areas that are more congested and prone to choking of traffic.

Regarding the traffic management in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu, Dulloo stressed on having a very strict enforcement against wrong and road side parking. He asked for efficient utilisation of IT tools for reducing this menace besides identifying the repeated offenders.

Dulloo advised for framing a comprehensive strategy for at least reducing the road fatalities by half next year and to work on bringing them down with each passing year. He emphasised on taking inputs from transport, police and traffic departments to ensure that the traffic regulations are religiously observed by the people.

Dulloo said there should be certain penalties imposed on every offence which should eventually lead to cancellation of driving license of repeated offenders. He asked for fixing timelines for employing the renewed mechanism for automatic challaning of drivers breaking traffic rules in addition to bringing out plan for having disciplined driving on UT roads by resorting to multifaceted strategy for identifying and booking traffic violators.

Officials informed Dulloo that this year the UT has realized an amount of Rs 17 crore from the violators till November. It was further informed that till the end of the ensuing financial year a robust city surveillance system besides the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems would be fully functional across the cities of J&K.

#Jammu #Kashmir