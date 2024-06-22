Preparedness for upcoming JKSSB exam reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav chaired a meeting today to finalise the preparedness for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) examination for the post of supervisor in the Social Welfare Department scheduled to be held on June 23.

The meeting was attended by Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom, Kishtwar ADC Pawan Kotwal, Kishtwar ACR Idrees Ahmed Lone, Marwah SDM Mohd Ashraf, Paddar SDM Amit Kumar, District Coordinator JKSSB Abhay Indu Sharma, Under Secretary, JKSSB; Kishtwar tehsildar Nirbhay Sharma, STO Kishtwar Maneet Sharma and other officials concerned.

The meeting focused on various crucial aspects to ensure a seamless and fair examination process.

JKSSB District Coordinator Abhay Indu Sharma, Under Secretary, JKSSB, briefed the participating invigilators, center superintendents, exam coordinators, and observers on all aspects of the OMR-based written exam.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kishtwar