Prescribe antiviral drugs to flu patients, DAK tells doctors

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 17

As the number of flu cases surge in the Kashmir Valley, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has called on doctors to prescribe antiviral drugs for flu patients.

Influenza expert and DAK President Dr. Nisar ul Hassan emphasised the significance of antiviral medication in reducing the risk of flu deaths. Citing a large study, he stated that early treatment with antiviral medication can reduce the risk of flu-related fatalities by 60 percent.

Dr Hassan stressed the importance of clinicians prescribing antiviral medication to flu patients at the earliest, without waiting for lab test results, as any delay could prove fatal. He noted that flu antivirals are most effective when administered within two days of the onset of illness, but they can still be beneficial if started later.

The Doctors Association Kashmir president highlighted that antiviral treatment is particularly recommended for patients with confirmed or suspected flu who are hospitalised, have severe progressive illness, or are at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications.

Individuals at high risk include children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions. Antivirals may also be considered based on clinical judgment for those without a risk of severe illness.

Dr Nisar emphasised that oseltamivir is currently the most effective antiviral drug against all circulating flu viruses, including H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B viruses. He added that the drug can be safely administered to pregnant women and infants aged 2 weeks and older.

Despite the lifesaving potential of antiviral flu medications, Dr Nisar lamented their under-prescription. He criticised the common practice of clinicians prescribing antibiotics for flu patients, noting that this is not only inappropriate but also exposes patients to the risk of antibiotic-resistant infections.”

