Preserving artifacts connecting Kashmir with rest of India

Srinagar, April 29

The Shri Pratap Singh Museum (SPS) is playing a major role in connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. With the help of a good number of artifacts, SPS Museum is showing the connection between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

The SPS Museum aims to preserve the centuries-old rich cultural and traditional history of Jammu and Kashmir that has its own importance at national and international level. Rabia Qureshi, curator of SPS Museum, said, “We have a section of culture and society. We have not only placed artifacts of Jammu and Kashmir, but Giligit, Baltistan and Yarkand ...Everything we have displayed over there. Because it was the state of Jammu and Kashmir earlier”.

“It is a rich source of history. If somebody wants to consult or research, he should consult. Museums are the only way to get connected with your root. The artefacts of the Jammu and Kashmir are not only to be found here. They are to be in found in Los Angeles, New York, lot of artefacts are in Australia,” Qureshi added.

But with the help of this historical museum that was established in 1898 on the banks of Jhelum river at Lal Mandi, Srinagar, where people are getting proper information regarding culture, traditions, heritages and overall history of J&K.

Because Kashmir has composite cultures and for decades people are living with a unique atmosphere with proper communal harmony that has no example anywhere in the world.

So that’s why in Shri Pratap Singh museum a good number of centuries old objects belonging to religion, culture, literature, and traditions are available which results in the precious artifacts depicting the rich past of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from J&K, a number of artifacts belong to other parts of the country that are always attracting history-loving visitors including those students who want to improve their general knowledge in history. Ghulam Abass, a visitor from Kargil, said,” Museums are very important. The new generation of educated youth should get to know about their culture and history.”

