President Ram Nath Kovind presents military honours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

President Ram Nath Kovind, at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, awarded senior-most military commanders, including the now Army Chief General Manoj Pande, who led troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during 2020 and 2021.

There had been many tense moments in eastern Ladakh as well as in Arunachal Pradesh. The President conferred 13 Shaurya Chakras, 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals.

General Pande, who was the Eastern Army Commander, is on the list of those who got the PVSM. Former Northern Command Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi (retd) was also awarded the PVSM.

From the IAF, Air Marshal Amit Dev (retd) and IAF serving Vice Chief of Air Marshall Sandeep Singh were also awarded the PVSM. Both were heading important units during the LAC crisis.

The UYSM has been awarded to Lt Gen PGK Menon, who was the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, who commanded Tezpur-based 4 Corps, and Lt Gen Johnson P Matthew, commanding the Dimapur-based 3 Corps, are also on the list. All of them were commanding troops along the LAC during 2021.