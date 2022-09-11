Prez nominates Gulam Ali as Rajya Sabha member

Tribune News Service

new Delhi, September 10

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday announced nomination of Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from J&K, in the Rajya Sabha. This is perhaps for the first time that a Gurjar Muslim from J&K has been sent to the Upper House as a nominated member.

A gazette notification was issued following a recommendation was sent to the Rashtrapati Bhawan by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya lauded the appointment, terming it a “significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits were denied to them”.

J&K lost its special status in August 2019.