Prez to visit Jammu for IIM convocation

Tribune News Service

Jammu, June 8

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Jammu tomorrow to take part in the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu.

The fifth convocation will take place at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Jammu. Kovind will be the chief guest on the occasion. He will deliver the convocation address. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Jammu city for the President’s visit.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the guests of honour.

In all, 214 students, including 77 female students, will be awarded MBA degrees this year. Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) president Ravi Kumar Narra will be the special guests on the occasion.

The event will be presided over by Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-Jammu.