Prime accused in LPG pilferage case arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

The Samba Police have arrested main accused involved in LPG gas pilferage scandal unearthed last month in Supwal area of the district. He is the fifth accused arrested by police so far in the case during the ongoing investigation.

The main accused, identified as Tara Chand, a resident of Ramgarh in Samba, has been arrested under Sections 3, 7 EC Act and 406, 409, 120-B, 285 and 413 of the IPC.

On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, police had arrested two persons red-handed while extracting gas from two Indane gas tankers and filling it in the commercial cylinders at midnight at Chhajwal Barian village. The third and fourth accused was arrested by police on November 19th and 28th.

Now, the fifth and main accused, who was the driver of the second Indane tanker and had fled from the spot, has also been arrested by police from Ramgarh area.

The pilferage of gas from Indane gas tankers had been going on for the last over four months at the same place during midnight hours. The gas tankers coming from Punjab side to the LPG Bottling Plant at Bari Brahmana, Samba, used to come to this particular place at Chhajwal Barian at odd night hours for pilferage purpose.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by Samba SHO Inspector Daljit Singh and Chowki Officer Supwal Deepika Jalotra.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said all accused involved in pilferage and breach of trust have been arrested and challan of the case would be produced in the court of law for judicial determination anytime soon.

