Principal Secretary apprised of problems

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Residents of Doda district raised various issues and lodged complaints with the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) H Rajesh Prasad who held a public outreach programme in the district on Tuesday.

The issues raised in the programme included monkey menace in Doda town, stray animals in the market, early completion of Government Degree College Kastigarh, upgradation of schools, pending land compensation acquired for various developmental projects, repairing of lift in GMC, appointment of required doctors and faculty in peoples, establishment of new receiving stations, replacement of wooden poles, reducing electricity curtailment, rationalisation of teachers among others.

“The Jammu and Kashmir government is committed towards time bound redressal of public issues and concerns at their doorsteps. We strive to hear the unheard, deprived and unprivileged people ensuring equitable development of every part of the region,” stated Prasad.

Principal Secretary, who is also designated Administrative Secretary for Doda, was accompanied by District Development Council chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and other district officers during the event.

During the day-long public interaction, various individual and community grievances were raised. Principal Secretary, while responding to issues projected by the public, assured that their concerns would be taken up with officials concerned for an early redressal.

