Private bus operators go on strike, commuters harried

Jammu, March 28

Amid tussle over rolling out of e-buses under Jammu Smart City Project Limited, private bus operators on Thursday went on one-day strike which caused inconvenience to public.

Private bus owners are protesting for past some time now against the e-buses which were virtually launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January this year.

Observing strike in Jammu, bus operators claimed that e-buses were making a dent in their business. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Yadav, who is also the CEO of Smart City Project, has said that providing better facilities to residents of Jammu was the responsibility of the authorities.

Commuters were affected by the strike as there were no commercial vehicles plying on the road. Transport union president Vijay Chib said they had reached an agreement with the administration to run e-buses in areas where connectivity was poor. However, the e-buses were plying even on other routes, posing a threat to their livelihood, Chib said.

It has been learnt that five rounds of discussions between transporters and the authorities have already taken place after which some changes were made in frequency and timing of buses specifically on the RS Pura route.

However, the locals have demanded that the authorities should roll out more e-buses so that the monopoly of the private transporters ends. Virender Kumar, a local shopkeeper, said e-buses were comfortable and are also environment-friendly. “Minibuses create nuisance and traffic jams and an alternative is necessary. The government should not bend before private transporters as locals want alternative to congested minibuses”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had virtually launch 100 e-buses for Jammu in January under the ambitious project for clean environment.

Administration violated pact

