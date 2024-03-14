Priyanka supports Wangchuk’s demand

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, March 13
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday extended support to innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk who has been protesting for Ladakh’s statehood and also Sixth Schedule for the UT. His fast has entered the eighth day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also supported Wangchuk’s protest recently.
Wangchuk, along with his supporters, has been observing fast. His demands also include conservation of Ladakh’s culture and environment. He has named his fast as ‘climate fast’.
Attacking the ruling BJP in a post on X, Priyanka stated, “The BJP had promised the people of Ladakh statehood, but did not fulfill it. The Chinese occupation is increasing on one hand while the silence, broken promises and betrayal of the BJP government on the other hand are breaking the trust of the Ladakh people.”
