Probe Nadav Lapid’s selection on IFFI jury: Filmmaker

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday participated in a protest of Kashmiri Pandit employees, demanding their transfer to Jammu. He said Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, was planted to stir a controversy by terming The Kashmir Files movie “propaganda and vulgar”.

“The Israeli filmmaker was a planted agent who did what he had been tasked for. He is a known Palestine supporter and an anti-establishment person who was allowed in a prestigious film festival in India despite his dubious credentials,” said Pandit.