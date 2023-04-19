Probe ordered after teachers found absent

Jammu, April 18
Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam has asked the Education Department to initiate an inquiry after a purported video of a government school showed absence of teachers during the school hours.
In a letter to the chief education officer of Ramban, the DC stated the video was uploaded to social media by one Narinder Singh regarding the absence of teachers in Government Primary School, Hunga, falling in Ukhral education zone, on April 17.
The letter also stated that a report be submitted within seven days. “Your probe must also focus on how an outsider was able to enter the premises? It raises concerns about the safety of the schoolchildren. Till further orders, the salary of the Zonal Education Officer, Ukhral, shall be withheld,” the letter of the DC stated.
