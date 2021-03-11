Probe ordered into recruitment of SIs

Our Correspondents

Jammu/Srinagar, June 9

The administration today announced a probe into the allegations of fraud and nepotism in the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Announced on June 4, the result, according to reports, shows that over 20 siblings have qualified for the job.

At the passing-out parade of DSPs and probationary sub-inspectors in Udhampur, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the inquiry committee would be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal. “In case any fraud is detected, the process will be annulled and recruitment will be done in a transparent manner,” he said.

AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said the social media had been abuzz with allegations of corruption, nepotism and favouritism by the JKSSB in the selection process.

J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the inquiry should be carried out in an unbiased manner.

CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said the selection list reeked of gross irregularities.