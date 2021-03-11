Probe ordered into recruitment of SIs

Our Correspondents
Jammu/Srinagar, June 9
The administration today announced a probe into the allegations of fraud and nepotism in the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Announced on June 4, the result, according to reports, shows that over 20 siblings have qualified for the job.
At the passing-out parade of DSPs and probationary sub-inspectors in Udhampur, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the inquiry committee would be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal. “In case any fraud is detected, the process will be annulled and recruitment will be done in a transparent manner,” he said.
AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said the social media had been abuzz with allegations of corruption, nepotism and favouritism by the JKSSB in the selection process.
J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the inquiry should be carried out in an unbiased manner.
CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said the selection list reeked of gross irregularities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...