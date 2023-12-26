Probing ex-SSP’s killing, cops seize 37 rifles from villagers

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 25

After the killing of former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Shafi Mir on Saturday morning, the police have ramped up their investigation efforts and confiscated approximately 37 .12-bore rifles.

The recovery of pellets from the scene strongly suggests that the retired officer was shot from close range with a .12-bore rifle. Footage from the incident site unveils the assailant breaking a mosque windowpane near the staircase where Mir was peacefully engaged in morning prayers.

The killing took place inside a mosque in Gantmulla, Baramulla. As the victim recited morning prayers, tragedy struck, leaving the community reeling in shock and the police in pursuit of answers.

In the wake of Mir’s assassination, authorities have taken a crucial step in their investigation by seizing 37 .12-bore rifles from the village. These firearms, believed to be in possession of villagers, are said to be licensed. These were promptly dispatched to the district police lines for meticulous scrutiny. A senior official affirmed that a specialised team would meticulously examine these rifles, seeking any potential links to the attack that claimed Mir’s life.

Despite immediate efforts to save Mir’s life, healthcare professionals at a nearby facility pronounced him dead. The subsequent postmortem at the GMC, Baramulla, uncovered the severity of the injuries sustained during the attack.

While initial pointers leaned towards a terrorist attack, the presence of pellets led the police to explore various potential scenarios. Emphasising their commitment to exhaustive investigations, authorities reiterated their intent to disclose findings once the comprehensive inquiry reaches its conclusion.

