Probing SI recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir, CBI searches seven locations

New Delhi, November 8

The anti-graft central probe agency, CBI, on Tuesday said it had conducted searches at seven places in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal as part of its probe into the sub-inspectors’ (SI) recruitment scam case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials in the CBI said the searches were conducted on the premises of arrested mastermind Yatin Yadav and CRPF constable Surender Singh among others.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on August 3 on the recommendation of the J&K government.

The case pertains to the leak of question paper for an examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), the officials said, adding that so far the agency had arrested 13 persons in connection with the case.

A Rewari resident, Yatin Yadav, had allegedly leaked the question paper with the help of an employee of a printing press in Okhla.

Yadav allegedly used illicit services of touts based in Jammu and Kashmir, including constables of the J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for luring candidates who were charged anything between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh approximately for the paper, they said.

The candidates were allegedly taken to Karnal in Haryana in vehicles provided by CRPF constable Surender Singh and a question paper was provided to them at a hotel there, the CBI said, adding that the leaked question paper was also allegedly provided to the candidates in Jammu.

