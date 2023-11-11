Probing terror funding, SIA conducts raids in 3 districts

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 10

Intensifying its crackdown on terror financing, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag in connection with a money laundering case involving Rs 85 crore.

The searches, part of the ongoing investigation into FIR No. 08/2023 at the SIA police station in Kashmir, targeted locations believed to be linked to the illicit funneling of funds. The case involves the laundering of Rs 85 crores through covert channels, suspected to be earmarked for fueling terrorism and secessionism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This operation, the second round of searches in the case, comes after extensive searches on Wednesday in New Delhi and various districts of the Kashmir valley. Special teams of the SIA uncovered incriminating material, including electronic gadgets such as mobile devices and laptops, along with documents like passports, cheques, passbooks and credit/debit cards.

The State Investigation Agency reiterated its commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem in J&K, underscoring the gravity of the case and its implications for national security.

