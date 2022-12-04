Probing terror funding, State Investigation Agency conducts raids

PTI

Srinagar, December 3

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in five districts of the Valley on Saturday in a terror funding case and seized Rs 29 lakh in cash, officials said.

They said the houses and premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from the court of special judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, in connection with investigation of cases under the UA(P) Act, and IPC.

The case pertains to members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Badr, based in Pakistan who with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies, hostile to India, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified person(s) and overground workers of proscribed terrorist organisation(s) in the Valley, had been raising funds for furtherance of terrorist activities in J&K, the officials added.