Process on to procure 200 electric buses for Jammu and Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

The UT government is working to procure 200 electric buses, 100 each for Jammu and Srinagar. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), chaired a meeting to review the progress on the electric bus project. Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) are the project executing agencies.

During the meeting, Rahul Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Limited, apprised the official of the action taken so far besides elaborating on plans for early commencement of electric bus service in both the cities.

He informed that Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued to Tata Motors Limited for supply and operations of electric buses while the LoI has been also issued to Chalo Mobility Private Limited to establish National Common Mobility Card compliant Digital Ticketing Solution. The meeting was also informed that the contract agreement with both the service providers would be signed soon.

Asserting that the establishment of e-bus services was very crucial project and would play a big role towards adopting a clean mode of transport, Dheeraj Gupta asked project executing agencies to expedite the process and clear all existing bottlenecks at the earliest.

The Principal Secretary, Dheeraj Gupta, was informed that land had been finalised for setting up charging and parking depot in Jammu while a few locations had been shortlisted in Srinagar for the same.