Prof Nilofer 1st woman VC of Kashmir varsity

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today appointed Prof Nilofer Khan of the Home Science Department as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir. She has become the first woman to be the VC of the varsity.

She will replace earth scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August last year. A communication issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s office stated that the terms and conditions would be notified separately.

Having almost 30 years of teaching experience, Professor Khan, who had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university a few years ago, has got the Vice Chancellor's term for three years.