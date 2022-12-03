Prof suspended for ‘harassing’ pupil

PTI

Srinagar, December 2

Students of an agriculture university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district staged a protest on Friday, alleging sexual harassment of a student by a professor. He has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him, officials said.

The professor is also the head of the division of the agriculture extension and communication at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST). The students demanded stern action against the accused.

The police have registered a case and taken up an investigation, the official added. In an order, the university's registrar said the accused had been placed under suspension with immediate effect. “He shall remain attached with the KVK, Pombai, Kulgam,” the order read.