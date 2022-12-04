Professor accused of sexual harassment arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 3

A professor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Wadura campus, has been arrested for "sexually harassing" a female student, the Bomai police said on Saturday.

Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Head of Agri Extension and Communication, was suspended by the institution on Friday after massive protests by students erupted at the campus. The university has attached him to an agriculture officer in Kulgam district. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed Ganaie said the university would soon come up with an online grievance portal which would help students to raise their issues. Ganaie said he was very proud of the students as they had “enough courage and guts to highlight such issues which usually remain unreported”. Restoring the confidence of students is a top priority, he added.