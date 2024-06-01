Promote both old & new systems to save water: Ladakh Adviser

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

The Adviser to L-G of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, has directed the officials of the UT to promote both traditional and modern systems of water conservation in the cold desert.

Kotwal chaired a meeting to review and approve the Annual Action Plan for the Watershed Development Component-Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) for fiscal year 2024-25.

The Administrative Secretary of the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Amit Sharma, gave the introductory speech on WDC-PMKSY 2.0 to the Adviser.

It was followed by a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining the projects and funds sanctioned for fiscal year 2022-23 and achievements under WDC-PMKSY 1.0 for 2023-24 by Director of the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department Syed Sajjad Qadri.

The presentation highlighted the key activities and phases of the WDC-PMKSY 2.0 projects, emphasising the procurement process for the release of instalments for the current year. Detailed expenditure reports were provided, showcasing the utilisation of funds and progress in various projects, including the Micro Watershed Projects in Kargil and Leh under WDC 1.0.

Kotwal highlighted the importance of transparency and adherence to guidelines in all schemes. He directed officials to prioritise the construction of check dams over water reservoirs which must be sourced by harvesting water. He emphasised the promotion of both traditional and modern systems of water conservation and preservation of the existing water bodies.

He urged the District Magistrates of Leh and Kargil to take proactive measures in implementing these directives to enhance the efficacy of water conservation efforts and ensure the sustainable management of water resources across Ladakh.

Amit Sharma gave assurance to Adviser Dr Pawan Kotwal on the efficiency of water conservation, preservation and sustainable management of water resources and WDC-PMKSY 2.0.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh