Promote ice hockey in Ladakh: L-G Brig BD Mishra

Jammu, December 31

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) distributed ice hockey equipment to various clubs of UT under Special Development Package (SDP) scheme in an event held at the Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat.

Speaking at the function, the L-G highlighted the importance of focusing on making ice hockey the specialty of Ladakh as no other state or UT in India is situated above 13,000 feet. He asked the ice hockey clubs to work hard to promote and develop ice hockey in Ladakh. He stated that ice hockey players and clubs should challenge themselves to take part in tournaments outside Ladakh and return with trophies.

Highlighting the importance of keeping politics and religion out of sports, the L-G stated that he wants to send ice hockey teams from Ladakh to compete in tournaments outside India. He asked the Secretary of Youth Services & Sports (YSS), Ravinder Kumar to arrange training for players, organise tournaments for them and also to get in touch with officials of ice hockey associations and clubs outside India for matches.

He also asked the chairman of both hill councils, Ladakh MP and ADGP Ladakh to work for the development of sports, including ice hockey, in Ladakh. The L-G assured to provide all possible support in the development of sports in UT.

The L-G distributed ice hockey equipment to United Samrah Club, Kargil and Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation.

Earlier, YSS secretary Ravinder Kumar apprised the L-G of distribution of 20 sets of ice hockey equipment to ten clubs each from Leh and Kargil districts from which around 450 players would benefit. He informed that YSS Department spent Rs 1.5 crore on sports equipment in 2023-24. He also informed that training has been provided to players in ice hockey clubs registered with UT Ladakh Ice Hockey Association.

Kumar informed about the support from the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, the collaboration between Department of Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh, and Royal Enfield and the preparation of the blueprint for the next 20 years for the promotion and development of ice hockey in Ladakh.

