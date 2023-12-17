Properties of 2 drug smugglers attached

Jammu, December 16
In an effort to rein in drug smugglers who often receive drugs from Pakistan under the narco-terror nexus, properties of two such peddlers were attached by the police in Poonch district. Police attached the property of accused Shakar Din, including a house in Degwar-Terwan village, for his involvement in drug peddling. A JCB excavator and tractor belonging to another peddler, Mohammad Yaseen, were also seized under UAPA and Explosive Substance Act.
Police in July this year had attached the properties of drug smugglers worth Rs 42 lakh in Baramulla district. The newly constructed house of Mohammad Naseer Bhatti along with vehicles was attached by the police. It was proved by police that the property was raised using illicit drug trafficking money.
In September this year police attached three-storey building of an accused in Pulwama district.
Many areas in Poonch, which are located along the Line of Control (LoC), are known as drug smuggling route for the terror organisations based in Pakistan. Many local smugglers receive drugs from their links in PoJK and sell it to small peddlers and also send narcotics to Punjab and other states. Police are acting tough against those involved in drug trade and attaching property built with illicit money.
