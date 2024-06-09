Properties of 2 Pak-based terror handlers seized in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they have attached properties belonging to two alleged terror handlers from Baramulla district, who are currently based in Pakistan. The action was taken in their native places.

“After obtaining attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court, Baramulla, police attached properties (8 kanals and 4 marlas) worth crores belonging to two terror handlers, namely Jaleel Ahmad Rather and Mohd Ashraf Mir, both residents of Tilgam, Baramulla, and currently based in Pakistan,” a police spokesman said.

The action was taken under Section 83 CRPC, the police said.

“The properties were found belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation conducted by the police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the terror activities,” the police added.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested five drug peddlers in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Kulgam districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“A police party from Pulwama police station at a checkpoint established at Chitrepora Pulwama, arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahid Salam Ganie of Sirnoo, along with contraband substance. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation initiated,” the police added.

“Following Shahid Salam Ganie’s disclosure and the evidence surfaced during the investigation, police conducted raids at multiple locations, resulting in the recovery of a heroin weighing approximately 80 grams. Consequently, three more accused persons were arrested. They have been identified as Abrar Farooq of Prichoo, Tariq Ahmad Ganie of Chandgam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani of Chandgam,” the police added.

In Kulgam, the police spokesman added, a police party of the Manzgam police station under the supervision of SHO PS Manzgam intercepted a two-wheeler at a checkpoint near Mirwani Crossing. “During search, 500 grams of charas was recovered from the rider, identified as Mohd Yaqoob Bhat of Kher Kadal Takibal, Bijebhara. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. The two-wheeler used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Srinagar