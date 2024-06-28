Properties of five Pak-based terror handlers attached

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they had attached properties of five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Baramulla.

The police said after obtaining the attachment order passed by a court in north Kashmir, they attached properties spread on nine kanals of land, worth Rs 1 crore, belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers.

The police identified these alleged “terror handlers” as Bashir Ahmad Ganie of Tilgam, Mehraj-ud-din Lone of Khargam, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo of Tilgam, Ab Rehman Bhat of Wanigam Payeen and Ab Rashid Lone of Satreseeran. The action was taken under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, they added.

