Property of drug peddler attached

Jammu, May 21
Rajouri police on Tuesday attached property worth Rs 50 lakh of a drug peddler, who is accused in 10 FIRs.
“In an endeavour to free Rajouri from the menace of drugs, police in Rajouri attached the property of a notorious drug peddler, namely Mohd Shakoor, a resident of Dhani Dhar, Rajouri,” an official informed.
The official said that the accused is a well-known drug peddler of the area and is named in 10 FIRs registered in different police stations of Rajouri under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NSDS) Act.
“The accused is presently under judicial custody in a case at Thanamandi police station under Sections 8, 21, and 22 NDPS Act,” the official informed.
Notably, the accused had also been detained under PSA in the month of December 2022 but after release in September 2023, he allegedly continued his drug trade and was subsequently arrested by Rajouri police in another drug case at Thanamandi.
A police team along with Executive Magistrate took the action and attached residential complex property, valuing around Rs 50 lakhs, under Sections 68(E) (F) of NDPS Act, 1985.
