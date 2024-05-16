 Property of drug peddler attached in Jammu : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Property of drug peddler attached in Jammu
Property of drug peddler attached in Jammu

Property of drug peddler attached in Jammu


Our Correspondent

Jammu: Jammu police on Wednesday attached the property, including a residential house, of a drug peddler, identified as Fareed Ali, a resident of Rangoora in Jammu. As per the police statement, the residential house was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation conducted by the Jammu police. The property was prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the peddler. Pertinently the drug peddler is involved in four cases registered at Bagh-e-Bahu police station in Jammu under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act. OC

Leopard killed after it injures six villagers

Jammu: Six people were injured on Wednesday in a leopard attack in Budgam district after which the animal was killed. Officials said the leopard attacked people in the Nasrullahpora area of the district while they were working on the agricultural land. “After the attack, the locals rushed to the spot and immediately took all the injured to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred them to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” officials said. A wildlife department official said the leopard was subsequently killed. IANS

Police recover Rs 1.64 lakh defrauded online

Jammu: The cybercrime investigation unit of Kishtwar police was able to solve a case of online fraud in which Rs 2.15 lakh were defrauded. The police recovered Rs 1.64 lakh out of the total amount. Kishtwar police stated a complaint was received from one Renu Devi that she received a link on which she sent money amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh and was eventually defrauded. “During enquiry into the complaint, the cybercrime unit was successful in recovering the defrauded amount of Rs 1.64lakh,” an official said. This year, the team of the cybercrime unit has been able to successfully recover a total amount of Rs 8.80 lakh in all complaints. District Police Kishtwar has reiterated its appeal to the general public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious online activities to the National Cybercrime Helpline Number 1930.

#Jammu


