Property of Pak-based LeT militant attached

Bhaderwah, December 17

The J&K authorities on Saturday attached the property of absconding Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abdul Rashid, alias Jehangir, who is operating from across the Line of Control and making attempts to revive terrorism, a senior police officer said.

The land measuring over four kanals at Khanpura village in Doda district’s Thathri was attached by a joint team of revenue and police officials on the orders of the judicial magistrate, said Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom.

He said the police was in the process of initiating proceedings against other local terrorists who had exfiltrated to Pakistan and trying to lure youth through social media to join terror activities and revive militancy in the district. The SSP said Rashid went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1993 and returned after getting arms training with an intention to carry out subversive activities.

“After his infiltration from Pakistan, he remained active along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists and was found involved in attacks on civilians and security forces besides incidents of arson and explosions in the district. Apart from that, a number of local youths were instigated and recruited by him into militancy,” the officer said.

He said another terrorist commander, Mohd Amin, alias Khubaib, of Thathri was initially motivated and recruited by Rashid. “Amin is also currently operating from Pakistan and making desperate attempts to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley — Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

“He masterminded a number of terror-related incidents, including IED blasts, drone dropping and smuggling of weapons in the recent past,” he said. Both Rashid and Amin have been declared as proclaimed offenders by a local court.

Several FIRs are registered against them in Doda and other districts of the Jammu region, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has sealed properties worth about Rs 100 crore of the banned Jamat-e-Islami across the UT. The properties at about a dozen locations are in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts, officials said. — PTI

Several properties of Jamaat sealed

  • The State Investigation Agency has sealed several properties worth around Rs 100 crore of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) across the UT.
  • The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of terror networks, officials said.

