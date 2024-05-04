 Property of Rajouri terrorist operating from Pakistan attached : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Property of Rajouri terrorist operating from Pakistan attached

Property of Rajouri terrorist operating from Pakistan attached

SIA men install a property attachment notice in Rajouri.

SIA men install a property attachment notice in Rajouri.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, attached the property of an absconding terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) on Friday. Identified as Abdul Hameed Khan, the accused hails from Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district. The action has been taken against him under Section 33 of the UA(P) Act. An official stated that the accused had been booked, along with other associates namely Mohd Rafiq Khan of Panjgrain and Gurpal Singh of Sunam in Sangrur district of Punjab, under Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 of the UA(P)A and Section 3 of the Official Secret Act.

Similar action in Baramulla

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached six kanals of land of Adrees Ahmad Mir, a resident of Singtung Gowhallan in Uri of Baramulla district. He is currently operating from Pakistan.
  • The Baramulla police say that in the first four months of the current year, 46 kanals of land belonging to 11 terror handlers, now based in Pakistan, have been attached.

Abdul Hameed Khan had exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training along with the other youths of Rajouri in 1992. He is presently operating from Pakistan for the LeT. He is also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks and activities in Rajouri.

“He is responsible for activating sleeper cells and attracting gullible youths to join the LeT outfit through overground workers for waging war against India. In this case, the charges were framed against all the accused, including Abdul Hameed Khan,” an official informed. The SIA has attached the immovable property amounting to lakhs of rupees under khasra number 167 situated in Panjgrain village. The said property has been identified by local revenue staff and found recorded in the name of the said absconding terrorist.

