Protect Amarnath pilgrims from harm by anti-national elements: Kashmir IG

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdi, called for need for robust coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to address any potential threats to the Amarnath Yatra. He directed officers to enhance the security surveillance grid using modern technology, including CCTVs and drones, to thwart any threats from anti-national elements and terrorists.

Bats for use of advanceD technology IGP, Kashmir, VK Birdi, calls for robust coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to protect Amarnath pilgrims from and harm by anti-national elements

Directs officers to enhance the security surveillance grid using modern technology, including CCTVs and drones, to thwart any threats from anti-national elements and terrorists

Emphasis laid on monitoring, strict vigil and patrolling to prevent any security breaches. Security arrangements at various camping sites examined

IGP Birdi issued these directives after inspecting the security arrangements from Navyug Tunnel to Chandanwari today. He assessed the measures along the Amarnath Yatra route and at various camping sites. Following the inspection, he chaired a meeting with officers from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), according to a police spokesperson.

“The inspection of the security bandobast was aimed at to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage for all participants. Emphasis was laid on monitoring, strict vigil and patrolling to prevent any security breaches. The security arrangements at various camping sites were also closely examined by the IGP,” the police spokesman said.

“He emphasised the need for appropriate, robust and sustained security measures to protect the pilgrims from and harm by the anti-national elements. The inspection included an evaluation of on-ground deployment, access control, AS check teams and their paraphernalia, besides surveillance systems and emergency response protocols,” the spokesman added.

While lauding the efforts of police and CAPFs in maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness, Birdi stressed upon them to maintain the same spirit during the entire period of Amarnath Yatra “At Chandanwari, the IGP took a detailed review of the security measures put in place for the yatra with the officers of police and CAPFs. They discussed the current security scenario and strategies to further strengthening the safety of the yatra,” the spokesman added.

“They deliberated upon coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing and contingency plans to address any potential threats,” the spokesman said, adding that the police chief “reiterated the commitment of police and CAPFs to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.”

Earlier, the IGP was briefed by the officers about the proposed security measures/ arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2024.

The briefing included access control, ASCs, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, laterals and preparations for disaster management etc.

“The officers were also directed by the chairing officer to ensure better coordination and synergy with different security agencies working on ground for peaceful conduct of the yatra,” the spokesman said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Kashmir #Srinagar