 Protect Amarnath pilgrims from harm by anti-national elements: Kashmir IG : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Protect Amarnath pilgrims from harm by anti-national elements: Kashmir IG

Protect Amarnath pilgrims from harm by anti-national elements: Kashmir IG

Protect Amarnath pilgrims from harm by anti-national elements: Kashmir IG

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdi, called for need for robust coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to address any potential threats to the Amarnath Yatra. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdi, called for need for robust coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to address any potential threats to the Amarnath Yatra. He directed officers to enhance the security surveillance grid using modern technology, including CCTVs and drones, to thwart any threats from anti-national elements and terrorists.

Bats for use of advanceD technology

  • IGP, Kashmir, VK Birdi, calls for robust coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to protect Amarnath pilgrims from and harm by anti-national elements
  • Directs officers to enhance the security surveillance grid using modern technology, including CCTVs and drones, to thwart any threats from anti-national elements and terrorists
  • Emphasis laid on monitoring, strict vigil and patrolling to prevent any security breaches. Security arrangements at various camping sites examined

IGP Birdi issued these directives after inspecting the security arrangements from Navyug Tunnel to Chandanwari today. He assessed the measures along the Amarnath Yatra route and at various camping sites. Following the inspection, he chaired a meeting with officers from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), according to a police spokesperson.

“The inspection of the security bandobast was aimed at to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage for all participants. Emphasis was laid on monitoring, strict vigil and patrolling to prevent any security breaches. The security arrangements at various camping sites were also closely examined by the IGP,” the police spokesman said.

“He emphasised the need for appropriate, robust and sustained security measures to protect the pilgrims from and harm by the anti-national elements. The inspection included an evaluation of on-ground deployment, access control, AS check teams and their paraphernalia, besides surveillance systems and emergency response protocols,” the spokesman added.

While lauding the efforts of police and CAPFs in maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness, Birdi stressed upon them to maintain the same spirit during the entire period of Amarnath Yatra “At Chandanwari, the IGP took a detailed review of the security measures put in place for the yatra with the officers of police and CAPFs. They discussed the current security scenario and strategies to further strengthening the safety of the yatra,” the spokesman added.

“They deliberated upon coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing and contingency plans to address any potential threats,” the spokesman said, adding that the police chief “reiterated the commitment of police and CAPFs to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.”

Earlier, the IGP was briefed by the officers about the proposed security measures/ arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2024.

The briefing included access control, ASCs, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, laterals and preparations for disaster management etc.

“The officers were also directed by the chairing officer to ensure better coordination and synergy with different security agencies working on ground for peaceful conduct of the yatra,” the spokesman said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

4
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

5
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

6
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

9
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

Education Ministry complaint mentions ‘certain isolated inci...

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Sealed polybag, trunk found tampered with; school staff quiz...

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs