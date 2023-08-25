Protest against toll at Sarore plaza gathers support

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 24

With voices and protests against Sarore toll plaza on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba growing, Opposition parties and civil society have come together in targeting the administration of the UT for not suspending the collection of tax despite diversion of traffic on a major portion of the road due to damage to a bridge.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the government. “The Centre is fleecing people of Jammu by extorting exorbitant sums of money in the guise of toll tax at Sarore. Protests are being carried out against this anti-people action yet there is no response or redress in sight. The toll tax mafia is getting away with it because it seems to have the tacit approval of the powers that be,” Mufti tweeted.

