Protest at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar; Pak trying to disturb peace: DGP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 8

Protests erupted inside the historical Jamia Masjid here after the Friday congregational prayers at a time when Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh is claiming that Pakistan is trying to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mosque reopened last month after remaining largely shut since August 5, 2019.

During a security review meeting in south Kashmir, the DGP asked officers to evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with elements inimical to peace.

Five non-local workers and a Kashmiri Pandit were injured in four militant attacks in south Kashmir this week.

The DGP said communication within the forces at different levels should be strengthened to augment the security grids. He obtained the assessment of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges.

15 Chinar Corps gets new commander

Lt Gen ADS Aujla has been appointed the next commander of Srinagar-based 15 Chinar Corps. He has commanded 28 Infantry Division in north Kashmir and has vast experience in counter-insurgency. oc