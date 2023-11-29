Protest at NIT over social media post

PTI

Srinagar, November 28

A protest was organised at the National Institute of Technology here on Tuesday over a student’s social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

The protesters demanded stringent action against a non-local student who has been sent home on leave, they said. The students have blocked both the gates of the institution, located in Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus. The police were trying to pacify the protesting students who claimed that the social media post had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The institute is mulling action against the student for sharing the post on social media, they said. Clashes between local and outstation students had rocked the institute in 2016 after India lost to West Indies in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

