Protest held against Pak

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 25

The activists of Dogra Front took out a protest rally in Jammu city against the killing of a retired police officer in a mosque in Kashmir.

Mohammad Shafi Mir, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), was offering prayers in a local mosque in Baramulla’s Gantamulla Bala area on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on him.

The protest was led by Dogra Front president Ashok Gupta. He condemned the attack and termed it cowardly, which, he alleged, was committed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

He said the time was ripe for all parties to be united for defeating the nefarious designs of the terrorists. “Pakistan embassy in New Delhi should be shut down and the country should be given harsh punishment for terrorist attacks in J&K,” said Gupta.

He said that the government should destroy the terrorist camps operating in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir