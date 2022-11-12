 Protest in Jammu for relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley : The Tribune India

Protest in Jammu for relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley

Protesters seek constitution of an apex committee headed by union home minister to formulate and implement the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley with 'security, honour and dignity'

Protest in Jammu for relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley

Members of the Youth All India Kashmir Samaj raise slogans during a protest to press for their long pending demands, in Jammu, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. PTI



PTI

Jammu, November 12

An organisation here on Saturday held protest for relocation of displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley in wake of “selective killing”.

The protesters also demanded constitution of an apex committee headed by union home minister to formulate and implement the rehabilitation of KPs in the valley with “security, honour and dignity”.

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) said it is high time for government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the entire Kashmiri Hindu community living as “refugees in various parts of the country to valley and rehabilitate them with security, honour and dignity”.

Led by YAIKS president, R K Bhat, young men and women from the community raised slogans in support of their demands and held protest near press club in the city.

The protestors were carrying placards that read—“We are refugees in our own country”, “Struggle for existence continues”, “I am a Kashmiri Pandit, I love my Identity” and “KP soul in exile.”

“The situation, that is unfolding in Kashmir, it is right time for the central government to announce a comprehensive package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to valley,” Bhat told reporters here.

He said the entire Pandit community should return back to valley along with the employees under the rehabilitation plan.

“We demand setting up of an apex committee headed by the Union home minister Amit Shah for formulation of comprehensive road map on how Kashmiri Pandits will return and be rehabilitated back in valley,” Bhat said.

He said it will be true tribute to “KP martyrs” that the entire displaced community returns back to Kashmir and settles there.

Bhat alleged that the rehabilitation package for Kashmiri Pandits announced by the Centre a few years ago is an eyewash.

“We urge government to restructure, redesign and revise this package by holding a proper dialogue with KP representatives immediately as a confidence building measure,” he said.

YAIKS is a Jammu-based organisation advocating for interest of the youth, unemployed, educated persons from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees working under PM special employment package in the valley are on the protest for the past over 6 months demanding relocation from valley to Jammu in wake of “their selective and targeted killings.” They also demanded relocation of employees till the entire community is rehabilitated back in the Kashmir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

2
Trending

Watch: Mystery girl supporting men in green goes viral during World Cup semi-final clash between Pak and New Zealand

3
Comment NOUS INDICA

Punjab’s cash drain

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

5
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

6
Amritsar

Buddha idol seized in Amritsar about 2000 years old, falls under 'antiquity' category: ASI

7
Trending

French woman left without a nose after cancer treatment, surgeons grew it on her arm and then successfully transplanted it on her face

8
Punjab

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura

9
Punjab

Criminal nexus: Illegal mining 'kingpin' held in Ropar

10
Ludhiana

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for circulating forged letter

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

25-year-old woman held for kidnapping infant for sacrifice to revive her dead father; child rescued

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

Harbhajan Singh Bhajji among AAP's star campaigners for MCD poll

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Elderly man's blind murder case solved in Nawanshahr, 3 in police net

Jalandhar: Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

110 stadia to come up across Jalandhar district

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

Patiala MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted in Patiala, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at Punjabi University prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura