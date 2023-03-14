Protesting Cong men detained

Jammu, March 13
Many Congress leaders were on Monday detained after the police foiled their march to Raj Bhawan that was being taken out against levying of property tax, JKSSB engaging a “tainted” firm for recruitment tests and delaying of the J&K Assembly elections among other issues. J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani was among them.
