Protesting groups call off border march in Ladakh

Leh, April 16

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is part of an agitation to press for Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh, said here on Tuesday that they have called off their proposed march to the China border for the second time this month due to “non-cooperation” of local administration.

Leh Apex Body (LAB), an amalgam of social and religious groups, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had planned to start their march on Wednesday.

Wangchuk claimed the motive behind the march was only to know whether pastures in the region were being taken over for setting up projects by big industrialists and if any Indian land was taken away by China. “We have decided to call off the Pashmina March for the second time due to over-reaction by the administration,” he told reporters. The groups have been agitating to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk, who was flanked by LAB leaders including its co-chairman Chering Dorjay, said the administration did not allow them to undertake the foot march and instead suggested moving to the area in vehicles.

“Going there in vehicles won’t serve our purpose as we want to show the truth by meeting our shepherds. We were only planning to go there in a small group of 12 persons and were expecting that the government would facilitate our visit ,” Wangchuk said.

