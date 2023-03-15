Protesting job aspirants gherao UT BJP chief Raina in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

Job aspirants today gheraoed UT BJP chief Ravinder Raina when he visited an electricity office here on Tuesday, demanding action against a “tainted” firm hired by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for conducting examinations for government jobs.

The aspirants demanded that the private firm, Aptech Limited, which would conduct qualifying tests from March 16 to April 5, should be disqualified. The private company has been blacklisted in other states.

Rajesh Sharma, JKSSB chairman, had said a few days ago that the period for which the firm was blacklisted in J&K was over.

After having stopped Raina, several aspirants asked him to take up the matter with the central BJP leadership. Aspirants also showed Raina purported evidence against the firm, to which Raina said he would share the proof with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Protesting job aspirants claimed that the evidence against the company was submitted to the L-G on March 3, but no action was taken.

Raina assured the protesters that he, along with a group of aspirants, would meet the L-G to apprise him of the situation. “Aspirants want to meet the L-G and evidence will be handed over to him. I will take time from Raj Bhawan and fix a meeting with the L-G so that action can be initiated,” said Raina.