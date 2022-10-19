Protests across Jammu over Shopian killings

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 18

Many political and other organisations in Jammu on Tuesday protested against the targeted killings of the two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh by terrorists in Shopian. Kashmir-based Pandit and Dalit employees, who have been protesting in Jammu for over five months for their relocation out of the Valley, also condemned the killing and stated that the situation in Kashmir was not suitable for their return.

Senseless act The senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilised society. Raman Bhalla, Congress Leader Staff seek transfer Protesting for months, Pandit and Dalit employees have urged the government to approve their transfer out of Kashmir to some safe place.

The Bajrang Dal and the Shiv Sena, while protesting separately, raised slogans against Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country was targeting the Hindus living in Kashmir in a manner similar to what they did in 1990s against Kashmiri Pandits to trigger their exodus.

Manish Sahni, chief of the Shiv Sena in J&K, said the government had failed to protect the minorities in Kashmir.

The Congress said immediate steps were needed to secure the lives in Kashmir. Congress leader Raman Bhalla said, “The senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilised society. These vicious forces, who desire to disturb peace in J&K, actually live on fear-mongering. There exists no legitimacy for this outrageous killing spree where innocent poor labourers are being targeted and killed.”

Members of the All Jammu-Based Reserved Category Employees’ Association, Kashmir, also held a demonstration against the killings and also observed a two-minute silence over the brutal killing of the two non-local labourers. “Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner should take cognisance of the killings in Kashmir and all minority employees working in the Valley should be exempted from enforcement of bio-metric attendance,” said Naresh Bhagat, member of the core committee of the association.

Kashmiri Pandit employees, who have been protesting in Jammu for relocation, also reiterated that the administration should shift them to Jammu on an immediate basis.

#Dalits #jammu #kashmir #Shopian