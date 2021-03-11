Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 11

Sitting silently on a stool inside his fruit shop at busy Residency Road in Jammu, Abdul Rashid Malik, 55, watches his mobile phone when a customer breaks the quietness and asks for fruit.

“Umran ke liye bahut bahut Mubarak (Many congratulations for Umran),” customer greets Abdul. With a smile on his face, Abdul turns to this correspondent saying that this is the thing which has changed after my son (Umran) became popular.

Abdul who has been interviewed several times is the father of Umran Malik who bowled the fastest ball in the ongoing IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad recently. Abdul now easily handles any question intended as a a ‘yorker’.

When asked whether he would like to see his son play for the Indian team, Abdul says “every parent would wish to see their child climbing the ladder of the profession he or she is in and same is the case with me. My son has worked very hard since childhood and he should get what he wants”.

Abdul runs the fruit shop at the same location for the past many decades. His father also used to do the same work. “I used to work with my father at this shop since my childhood and then I started working here. This is my duty that I have done for my children. I will continue to do this job,” he said. Umran also has two sisters.

“My wife has supported Umran a lot. He always wanted to be a cricketer. He had gone as a bowler for the Hyderabad team and got an opportunity after another player became unwell. We were tense when he was playing his first match and watching it on television. But he came out as a winner and his talent was recognised,” said Abdul.

Abdul tells that Umran used to play cricket soon after coming from school. “He has good stamina and used to play for the entire day on his day off from school.” the father of cricketer tells.

Abdul says that he was thankful to Jammu and the country for the love showered on his son.