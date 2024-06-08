Provide regular water, electricity supply: Congress

Jammu, June 7
J&K Congress general secretary (org) Narinder Gupta expressed concern over the power crises and acute shortage of drinking water in Jammu city and urged authorities to immediately take corrective measures to mitigate hardships of the people.
He said that the people of Barnai, Bantalab, Chinore and certain other areas are facing hardships in getting the drinking water and electricity. “It is total failure of the administration, which has not been able to fulfil its primary duty to meet the drinking water needs of people even in Jammu city,” he said.
He sought immediate redressal of these problems by the UT administration.
