Provision to provide land, home to poor soon: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI

Jammu, March 26

The J&K administration will soon make a provision to provide land and homes to the poor families of the UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

There is no law in J&K to provide land to the landless poor families and many of them are facing difficulty, he said. “The administration is committed to resolve this issue and very soon it will come out with a provision to provide land to the landless families so that they can have their own house,” Sinha said at an event here organised to celebrate 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Maharaj. These houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, Sinha said, adding welfare of the poor has been the top most priority of the administration.

The administration will also provide land for building a ‘Smriti Bhavan in memory of Guru Nabha Dass ji, said the L-G. He reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of everyone and called upon the people to take a pledge to dedicate themselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony in the UT.

Inspired by Guru Nabha Dass Ji’s thoughts, J&K is marching ahead with the spirit of welfare of every section of society, Sinha said.

“The eternally relevant ideals of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji continue to inspire the nation to work for an egalitarian society and to nurture our composite culture. Let all of us together take a pledge that we shall dedicate ourselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony,” said the L-G.