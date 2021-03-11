PSA slapped on 5 peddlers

Srinagar, April 30

The police have booked five drug peddlers and a thief under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said today. In Kupwara, three drug peddlers — Bashir Pandith, Abdul Rashid Malik and Zaheer Ahmad Chak, alias Shani — have been caught.

Besides, a thief, Haris Ahmad Sheikh, alias Andha Kanoon, has also been detained for his involvement in more than six cases of theft in Kupwara and Handwara, the police said. In Budgam, peddlers Hilal Ahmed Mir and Zubair Ahmad Mir were arrested. — IANS